Chinese Firm Threatens To Dominate The EV Market With A MASSIVE $23 Billion Investment

Evergrande, a Chinese firm believed to be the biggest real estate company in the world and backers of electric vehicle startups like Faraday Future and NEVS, announced a massive $23 billion investment in the production 1 million electric cars and 500 GWh of batteries per year.



The company is known for having its hands in many different businesses in China and overseas.

With a valuation at more than $100 billion and revenues of over $40 billion, Evergrande is now looking to expand into electric vehicles.


User Comments

Yonder7

that helps a lot but do not grant anything...

Yonder7 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/13/2019 9:56:19 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Curious about headline characterizing investment as a threat...why? While I'm no fan of Chinese business and government practices, putting up $23 billion is a commercial venture open to all global players willing to step up and assume the risk.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/13/2019 10:19:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

This would be place where that other EV company might end up - if they near bankruptcy. Especially since It is planning another plant - in CHINA right now.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 6/13/2019 10:30:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

dlin

As long as they keep it in China, I don't care

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 6/13/2019 10:35:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

