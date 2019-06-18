Chinese Tesla Owners To Help Factory Deliver New Vehicles During Surge Of Deliveries

As we've stated on numerous occasions, Tesla owners tend to be hardcore when it comes to supporting the electric automaker. In fact, since Tesla doesn't advertise, its owners play an integral role in promoting the brand and educating others. In addition, Tesla owners have helped the company in other ways in the past.



At the end of Q3 2018, Tesla owners across the U.S. chipped in to help the automaker deliver vehicles. These people were on hand to assist by educating upcoming owners about the vehicles' features. Tesla has a history of significantly ramping up delivery efforts near the end of each quarter, but prior to the second half of last year, the company had never experienced the massive surge that came with the popularity of the Model 3.



Read Article