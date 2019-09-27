Civic Sales Are Soaring As The Industry Moves Away From Small Cars

Honda is enjoying some very healthy sales numbers, scoring a 20 percent gain in August and making it the brand’s best month of sales.

The sales increase was lead by the CR-V compact SUV, which sold a record 44,235 units, with the Passport and HR-V also selling at record numbers. However, the star of the show remains the Civic, which enjoyed a 26 percent gain last month to 34,808 units and kept its lead in the compact car segment over the Toyota Corolla by almost 20,000 examples this year.