Civic Sales Are Soaring As The Industry Moves Away From Small Cars

Honda is enjoying some very healthy sales numbers, scoring a 20 percent gain in August and making it the brand’s best month of sales.

 

The sales increase was lead by the CR-V compact SUV, which sold a record 44,235 units, with the Passport and HR-V also selling at record numbers. However, the star of the show remains the Civic, which enjoyed a 26 percent gain last month to 34,808 units and kept its lead in the compact car segment over the Toyota Corolla by almost 20,000 examples this year.



Car4life1

Honda definitely did their thing design wise with the Civic and it’s paying off in a big way. Toyota played it safe and it cost them the lead

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/27/2019 1:16:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

80Ho

Plus, Toyota relies on a lot of rental car sales.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 9/27/2019 1:36:44 PM | | Votes: 1   

