Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against FCA For Infamous Death Wobble

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been slapped with a class-action lawsuit relating to the infamous ‘death wobble’ involving 2015-2018 Jeep Wranglers.

Filed in Detroit’s U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the lawsuit asserts that the issue occurs because the solid front axle of the Wrangler cannot absorb bumps and vibrations as efficiently as an independent front suspension. It is alleged that the front axle and steering components of the Wrangler can be jarred out of equilibrium, resulting in violent shaking of the vehicle at highway speeds.