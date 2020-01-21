Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Not Amused At Being Called A "Prophet Of Doom" At World Economic Forum

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 17, looked less than amused while listening to Donald Trump, 73, deliver a speech calling environmentalists “alarmists” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Cameras caught Thunberg staring daggers at the United States president during his January 21 speech, in which he called activists “perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse,” adding that “we will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country or eradicate our liberty.” Trump claimed that he was a “big believer in the economy and pledged the United States would join the UN’s Trillion Tree Campaign.



