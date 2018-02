Was this computer-controlled car going to stop on its own, or barrel through a busy crosswalk?

I'm still not sure.

An autonomous prototype of Hyundai's fuel cell powered Nexo crossover was quickly approaching a bustling pedestrian crossing near an entrance to the Winter Olympics here on Feb. 21. Hyundai was demonstrating its Level 4 autonomous vehicle technology, which it plans to commercialize in certain cities by 2021.