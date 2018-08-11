Coachbuilder Renders A Tesla Model S Roadster - Could It Give The Germans A Run For The Money?

More renderings of future products from Ares Design have landed on the internet.

The Modena-based coachbuilder fronted by Dany Bahar and already mooting a retro Ferrari 412-inspired GTC4 Lusso and reborn DeTomaso Pantera is now mulling a more modern-looking product. It’s a drop-top Tesla Model S.

Interestingly, Ares has chosen to brand it the Tesla Model S ‘Roadster’, not ‘Cabriolet’ or ‘Convertible’. But don’t be confused – this has nothing to do with Tesla’s own plans for a 250mph, 0-60mph in 1.9sec Roadster.



User Comments

scenicbyway12

I challenge Autospies to go a day with out a Tesla article.

"Hi my name is Autospies and I'm a Tesla whore."

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/8/2018 2:15:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

