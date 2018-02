A McLaren 650S, Porsche Boxster S, Mercedes-AMG GT S, and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado were all involved in crash on a Colombian highway.

The accident happened on the Bogotá-Tunja highway between the towns of Villapinzón and Chocontá at roughly 7 am on Sunday.

Fuel Car Magazine claims that the crash may have been triggered by one of the vehicles performing an unexpected lane change in the wet conditions at high speeds.