Competing State Heads Seize On Idiotic And Incompetent Ca. Democrats Tweet To F*ck Elon Musk

A California Progressive Democrat cursed at entrepreneur Elon Musk after he announced that he plans to move the Tesla HQ to Texas and Nevada 'immediately' after a California county health official said that his plant could not reopen.



'F**k Elon Musk,' San Diego assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez tweeted Saturday.



What's interesting is that she has commented many times about how 'undignified' Trump is and even in her next tweet after flaming Elon she talks about being empathetic.



Republicans from competing states were quick to seize on the incompetent assemblywoman's buiness ignorance and unprofessionalism.







So WHO is in the right here?



And what would you say to her if you could speak to her one on one?







