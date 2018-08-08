Considering The Detroit 3's Track Record On Giving Away Segments, Should VW Bring The Tanoak Pickup To The US?

Volkswagen stunned visitors of the 2018 New York Auto Show with the unveiling of the Atlas Tanoak.

The concept, which is the first pickup truck to sit on the versatile MQB platform, has a short bed and an very appealing design.

It combines both soft and muscular lines and throws in some manly features such as plastic cladding, underbody protection and chunky off-road tires, whereas the LED lighting give it a futuristic flair.





