Considering The Detroit 3's Track Record On Giving Away Segments, Should VW Bring The Tanoak Pickup To The US?

Volkswagen stunned visitors of the 2018 New York Auto Show with the unveiling of the Atlas Tanoak.

The concept, which is the first pickup truck to sit on the versatile MQB platform, has a short bed and an very appealing design.

It combines both soft and muscular lines and throws in some manly features such as plastic cladding, underbody protection and chunky off-road tires, whereas the LED lighting give it a futuristic flair.


User Comments

joneshamilton

I'm not aware of three Detroit Auto companies.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 8/8/2018 1:04:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

1. The crossover-pickup market is bound to happen and to become big.

2. The Hyundai Santa Cruz--I think--is the correct template and the Honda Ridgeline is not.

3. GM and Ford will respond eventually with an El Camino and Ranchero respectively.

4. A LWB Renegade pickup would be a genius move.

5. Asian companies will respond effectively.

6. In 2033, VW will get into the market after its saturated to hell and back and will arrive with something that costs too much and is in no way a class-leading design.

7. VW is incapable of getting ahead of the ball, and delivering a class-leading design with quality and reliability at an appropriate price.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/8/2018 1:23:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

