Consumer Report Names Audi As Best Brand On The Market

Consistency is key. Consumer Reports' annual analysis reveals that some brands exhibit high-level performance across their lines. Many others do not.

In our 2017 analysis of which car brands make the best vehicles, Audi takes the top position for the second year in a row, followed by Porsche, BMW, Lexus, and Subaru. Although these are the same top five as last year, Porsche and BMW rose, and Lexus and Subaru moved down.

This year Chrysler, Acura, Infiniti, and Cadillac were the most upwardly mobile. Chrysler rose seven places, and the other three brands each moved up six places compared with last year.