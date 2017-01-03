Consumer Report Names Audi As Best Brand On The Market

Agent009 submitted on 3/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:45:19 PM

0 user comments | Views : 572 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.consumerreports.org

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Consistency is key.

Consumer Reports' annual analysis reveals that some brands exhibit high-level performance across their lines. Many others do not.

In our 2017 analysis of which car brands make the best vehicles, Audi takes the top position for the second year in a row, followed by Porsche, BMW, Lexus, and Subaru. Although these are the same top five as last year, Porsche and BMW rose, and Lexus and Subaru moved down.

This year Chrysler, Acura, Infiniti, and Cadillac were the most upwardly mobile. Chrysler rose seven places, and the other three brands each moved up six places compared with last year.



Read Article


Consumer Report Names Audi As Best Brand On The Market

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]