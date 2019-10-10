Consumer Reports Magazine Is NOT A Fan Of Half Baked Tesla Smart Summons Feature

After some Tesla owners have reported minor fender benders and other issues as a result of Tesla Smart Summon, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is keeping a close eye, Consumer Reports released information on its initial testing.

Overall, Consumer Reports (CR) says the Tesla feature — which is meant to assist people in "everyday situations" in parking lots — isn't really that useful. This is likely because the organization found that "the automation was glitchy and at times worked intermittently."