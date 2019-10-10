Consumer Reports Magazine Is NOT A Fan Of Half Baked Tesla Smart Summons Feature

Agent009 submitted on 10/10/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:09:12 AM

0 user comments | Views : 500 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

After some Tesla owners have reported minor fender benders and other issues as a result of Tesla Smart Summon, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is keeping a close eye, Consumer Reports released information on its initial testing.

Overall, Consumer Reports (CR) says the Tesla feature — which is meant to assist people in "everyday situations" in parking lots — isn't really that useful. This is likely because the organization found that "the automation was glitchy and at times worked intermittently."



Read Article


Consumer Reports Magazine Is NOT A Fan Of Half Baked Tesla Smart Summons Feature

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]