Consumer Reports Removes Recommended Rating From Model 3 Due To Reliability Issues

Consumer Reports has announced that it is removing its coveted “recommended” rating for the Tesla Model 3 based on “declining reliability. ” The publication said new “reliability data” on the Model 3 prompted the change.

Consumer Reports sends its members a survey each spring to gather this information; the results from that survey come out in October. Today’s finding comes after a second survey, which was sent in the summer of 2018 to people who didn’t respond to the first one. In these two surveys, Tesla Model 3 owners told Consumer Reports that problem areas included “loose body trim and glass defects.” Based on these findings, the nonprofit says it can no longer recommend the Model 3 to consumers.