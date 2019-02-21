Consumer Reports Removes Recommended Rating From Model 3 Due To Reliability Issues

Consumer Reports has announced that it is removing its coveted “recommended” rating for the Tesla Model 3 based on “declining reliability.

” The publication said new “reliability data” on the Model 3 prompted the change.

Consumer Reports sends its members a survey each spring to gather this information; the results from that survey come out in October. Today’s finding comes after a second survey, which was sent in the summer of 2018 to people who didn’t respond to the first one. In these two surveys, Tesla Model 3 owners told Consumer Reports that problem areas included “loose body trim and glass defects.” Based on these findings, the nonprofit says it can no longer recommend the Model 3 to consumers.



GermanNut

Many people will try to play down the impact of this removal by Consumer Reports but I believe it will have a significant negative effect on sales of the Model 3 sedan.

This couldn't come at a worse time for Tesla either. We all know not a single Model 3 sedan has been sold at the $35,000 price Elon Musk talked about repeatedly 3 years ago. Jaguar, Audi, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz have all launched or are in processing of launching their own all-EV SUVs and sedans.

In summary, Tesla has failed to provide a $35,000 Model 3 for sale, the competition is rapidly coming to market with its own EV products and now Tesla's reliablity has been given a huge negative vote of confidence by Consumer Reports.

GermanNut

Posted on 2/21/2019 2:22:45 PM   

mre30

Quel surprise!

Building cars in tents in the parking lot is usually not likely to support quality.

mre30

Posted on 2/21/2019 3:23:14 PM   

