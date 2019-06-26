Consumer Reports Study Reveals Safety Assistance Systems Avoided Crashes In 50% Of Drivers

A survey released Tuesday by Consumer Reports found 57 percent of drivers say advanced driver assistance systems have helped them avoid a crash.

The survey, which tracked data on about 72,000 vehicles covering 2015-19 models, asked drivers about forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning and other active safety and driver systems.

Survey participants reported the highest satisfaction with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and blind spot warning systems. Lane-keeping features were less popular or effective, with respondents reporting annoying alert chimes, vibrations or overly aggressive steering corrections.



User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

You can trace this all back to inattentive driving. Blind spot warning isn't needed if you checked yourself. Emergency braking is not needed if you are paying attention to the flow to traffic and looking ahead. Handy all in all, but not a replacement for good driving skills and practices.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2019 9:50:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Car4life1

Totally agree but I gotta say even the best of drivers with great driving skills and attentiveness are prone to human error.

Case and point picked my little cousin up from an event, most adorable kid I know, she hops in the back of my S 550 with a coloring book. Driving along, being extra alert because of the precious cargo in the backseat, all of a sudden she screams shriekingly loud, in the split second, I turn around to make sure she’s ok(human error), guy in front slams on brakes overreacting to a bump in the road, before I turned back around, I feel and see our seatbelts tighten, hear 3 beeps from the Benz Pre Safe System, and full braking power is unleashed avoiding the crash within an inch.

First time I ever experienced it before and must say I’ve never been more grateful for Anti lock brakes and collision prevention assist, the benz pre safe system was neat too because it adjust our seats and pumped air into the seat bolsters/door panels bracing for an accident.

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2019 10:48:47 AM | | Votes: 0   

PUGPROUD

While I get your well made point, there are unanticipated situations where safety devices work brilliantly. A small child runs out between cars, you see them (paying attention) and hit the brakes hard and anti lock brakes bring you to a quick stop. Without anti lock brakes I doubt 10% of all drivers have the skill not to lock up the brakes in that situation and avoid disaster.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2019 10:34:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Car4life1

Yes I don’t think Benz and Bosch realized they were pioneering one of the most critical elements of safety, Anti Lock Brakes, which at the time was just a more pleasant braking experience for S Class drivers in the late 70’s & 80’s, now required by law

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2019 11:08:19 AM | | Votes: -1   

Aspy11

Mercedes was kinda late to the ABS game.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2019 11:46:59 AM | | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

Except in Tesla where the vehicle rams you into a barrier, or into a SEMI Truck killing you, then the Tesla burst into flames a week later in the impound yard.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2019 11:01:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

