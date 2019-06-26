Consumer Reports Study Reveals Safety Asssitance Systems Avoided Crashes In 50% Of Drivers

A survey released Tuesday by Consumer Reports found 57 percent of drivers say advanced driver assistance systems have helped them avoid a crash.

The survey, which tracked data on about 72,000 vehicles covering 2015-19 models, asked drivers about forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning and other active safety and driver systems.

Survey participants reported the highest satisfaction with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and blind spot warning systems. Lane-keeping features were less popular or effective, with respondents reporting annoying alert chimes, vibrations or overly aggressive steering corrections.



User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

You can trace this all back to inattentive driving. Blind spot warning isn't needed if you checked yourself. Emergency braking is not needed if you are paying attention to the flow to traffic and looking ahead. Handy all in all, but not a replacement for good driving skills and practices.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2019 9:50:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

