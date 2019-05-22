Consumer Reports Wields Its Weight Again - Claims Tesla's Autopilot Is Worse Than A Human Driver

Car buyers have shown that they’re ready to embrace autonomous cars—but are automakers actually equipped to meet that demand? A new Consumer Reports article evaluating the viability of Tesla’s Autopilot software says that we’re.

.. not quite there yet.

Tesla recently updated its Autopilot software to include Navigate, a program that uses the car’s software to calculate lane changes on the highway without any driver input. It is an important step forward in the development of full autonomy, except it doesn’t work quite the way Tesla had planned, according to CR.



222max

When is the autopilot on anything- plane, ship, car, ever better than manual control of the vehicle?

222max (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 10:57:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 7   

SanJoseDriver

I turned off Nav on Autopilot because it wasn't aggressive enough in peak traffic, now I primarily use Autopilot but manually choose when to change lanes. I'm surprised Consumer Reports thought it was TOO aggressive.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 11:19:35 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -3   

Truthy

No surprise. So, um, the 500,000 robo-taxis is a no-go for next year?

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 11:25:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

FAQMD

Did anyone expect a different outcome ... LOL

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 12:43:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Aspy11

Tesla - click

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 1:39:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

80Ho

But Elon claims his system is TWICE as safe as a human?

Claims like that deserve to bankrupt the company.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 1:41:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Truthy

Tesla stock down to $192/share today.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 4:13:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

investor27

Look! If Tesla really wants to keep their stock prices up, they really need to concentrate on improving the quality control of their cars. I'm sure shoddy quality control is what keeping a lot of people who are on the fence of purchasing a Model 3, S and X from following through with the purchase!

investor27 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 8:47:35 PM | | Votes: 1   

skytop

I'm smiling since I shorted Tesla back when it was $285.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 10:18:41 PM | | Votes: 1   

GermanNut

Quality concerns and safety concerns will rightfully keep buyers on the sidelines. No one wants to buy a car that might fall apart or that might get them killed. Until Tesla finds a fix for its quality problems and safety issues, expect its stock price to remain below $205 per share.

GermanNut (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 9:20:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

