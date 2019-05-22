Consumer Reports Wields Its Weight Again - Claims Tesla's Autopilot Is Worse Than A Human Driver

Car buyers have shown that they’re ready to embrace autonomous cars—but are automakers actually equipped to meet that demand? A new Consumer Reports article evaluating the viability of Tesla’s Autopilot software says that we’re. .. not quite there yet.

Tesla recently updated its Autopilot software to include Navigate, a program that uses the car’s software to calculate lane changes on the highway without any driver input. It is an important step forward in the development of full autonomy, except it doesn’t work quite the way Tesla had planned, according to CR.