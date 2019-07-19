Contrary To What You Might Think, Telsa Vehicles Are Eight Times LESS Likely To Have A Fire

Tesla has released its vehicle safety report for the second quarter of 2019. Similar to previous quarters, the report showed that Teslas operating on Autopilot are less likely to meet accidents on the road compared to vehicles operating without the driver-assist system enabled. Tesla’s report this quarter also included statistics on vehicle fires for the first time.

Fires involving Teslas are quite rare, with some quarters having recorded no vehicle fires at all. This, according to Tesla, results in some challenges, as an increase from one fire per quarter to two fires per quarter would result in a raise of 100%. Tesla has thus stated that it will provide annual vehicle fire data to avoid a misrepresentation of numbers and assure a meaningful comparison to the industry average.