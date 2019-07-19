Contrary To What You Might Think, Telsa Vehicles Are Eight Times LESS Likely To Have A Fire

Agent009 submitted on 7/19/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:45:04 AM

3 user comments | Views : 524 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has released its vehicle safety report for the second quarter of 2019.

Similar to previous quarters, the report showed that Teslas operating on Autopilot are less likely to meet accidents on the road compared to vehicles operating without the driver-assist system enabled. Tesla’s report this quarter also included statistics on vehicle fires for the first time. 

Fires involving Teslas are quite rare, with some quarters having recorded no vehicle fires at all. This, according to Tesla, results in some challenges, as an increase from one fire per quarter to two fires per quarter would result in a raise of 100%. Tesla has thus stated that it will provide annual vehicle fire data to avoid a misrepresentation of numbers and assure a meaningful comparison to the industry average.



Read Article


Contrary To What You Might Think, Telsa Vehicles Are Eight Times LESS Likely To Have A Fire

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

rombeiro

Seriously though...how many times can you guys spell Tesla’s name wrong in your headlines? #editor

rombeiro (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2019 9:49:04 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

Click for Tesla advertisement.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2019 10:10:54 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The peanut gallery does not want to hear about actual data, facts and figures. Please go back to your regular programming and ignore the man behind the curtain.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2019 10:37:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]