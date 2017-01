Despite weak sales, the sun is not setting on convertibles.



But the ragtop’s role could be changing -- dwindling further from being the car of choice for daily transport for a small fragment of drivers -- to being a second or third vehicle, a toy to play with on sunny days. And that convertible may not be the traditional two-door car it has always been.



Consider that the best-selling convertible in the industry today isn’t a car, it’s an SUV, the Jeep Wrangler.