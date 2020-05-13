Coronavirus Casualty: How Long Until Nissan Goes Belly Up?

As we've said many times before, Nissan didn't enter 2020 in a very strong position. It's been dogged by slowing sales, a scandal in the executive ranks, unclear brand identity in North America and an aging and uncompetitive car lineup. And that was all before... well, you know. Everything right now. Though some automakers like GM and Tesla managed to squeeze out some Q1 profits and decent sales for the early part of the year, every company is getting hammered as the quarantines and downturns continue.





