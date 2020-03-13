Coronavirus Outbreak Delays Fast And Furious 9 Until 2021

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a lot of disruption in the auto industry.First, the 2020 Geneva Motor Show was canceled just days before it was due to start, then the 2020 New York Auto Show was postponed from April 2020 to August 2020. Hollywood film releases are also being affected since theaters in some countries such as China have been shut down to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Last week, the upcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die,' which will feature a lot of auto action including an opening car chase starring the Aston Martin DB5 and a destructive off-road chase featuring the new Land Rover Defender, was pushed back from April 2020 to November 2020. And now, perhaps unsurprisingly, Fast & Furious 9 is the latest film to suffer a long delay due to the coronavirus.