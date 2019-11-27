Costs Got In The Way Of Making Nissan's IDX Concept A Reality

Do you remember Nissan's 2013 throwback to the Datsun 510, the IDX concept? Of course you do, it was the last indication Nissan gave us that it still knows how to build exciting new cars—a few fast Leaf variants notwithstanding.

The overall reception of the little coupe was positive across the board, and Toyota had already proved with the GT86 that there was still a market for inexpensive, front-engined, rear-drive sports coupes. So why did the IDX up and disappear from the face of the earth?



User Comments

MDarringer

The IDX could have been VERY profitable. It could have become the new 510, leveraged for a new Z, and leveraged still more for an Infiniti "Boxster" competitor. Nissan simply has no vision.

Agent009

Their visionary is in jail...

