Could Lexus Sew Up The Soccer Mom Market With A Mini Van?

Lexus released a teaser image of what is believed to be their upcoming people-carrier earlier this week, showing off its signature spindle grille and some aggressively-styled LED daytime running lights.

That vehicle is thought to be the LM 350 and LM 300h minivan, which could go on sale exclusively in China and Southeast Asia. The previously-mentioned monikers were actually trademarked by the automaker last year.

And don’t forget that Lexus Manila president, Raymond Rodriguez, has said that “It’s only a matter of time” before Lexus launches a luxurious variant of the Toyota Alphard minivan.