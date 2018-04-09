Could The Recent Muscle Car Sales Decline Indicate A Bigger Issue For The Segment?

Sales of new American muscle cars are falling, raising questions in Detroit and elsewhere about whether a nostalgic, high-horsepower cruising culture that dates to before the 1950s is in peril. Part of the drop can be blamed on the shift from cars to SUVs that began more than a decade ago, but there are demographic factors that signal a decline. Baby boomers, who buy many of the muscle cars, are getting older. Muscle car fans consider the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro and Corvette, and the Dodge Challenger and Charger to be the mainstays of Detroit performance cars. But their combined sales fell 7 percent in 2016, 11 percent last year, and are down almost 10 percent for the first half of 2018, according to numbers provided by Kelley Blue Book.



