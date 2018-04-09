Could The Recent Muscle Car Sales Decline Indicate A Bigger Issue For The Segment?

Agent009 submitted on 9/4/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:05:20 PM

0 user comments | Views : 428 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: finance.yahoo.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Sales of new American muscle cars are falling, raising questions in Detroit and elsewhere about whether a nostalgic, high-horsepower cruising culture that dates to before the 1950s is in peril.

Part of the drop can be blamed on the shift from cars to SUVs that began more than a decade ago, but there are demographic factors that signal a decline. Baby boomers, who buy many of the muscle cars, are getting older.

Muscle car fans consider the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro and Corvette, and the Dodge Challenger and Charger to be the mainstays of Detroit performance cars. But their combined sales fell 7 percent in 2016, 11 percent last year, and are down almost 10 percent for the first half of 2018, according to numbers provided by Kelley Blue Book.



Read Article


Could The Recent Muscle Car Sales Decline Indicate A Bigger Issue For The Segment?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]