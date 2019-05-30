Could Toyota's Supra Be The BMW You Wanted All Along?

BMW’s "Ultimate Driving Machine" moniker has been contested by the aficionadi of late.

Enthusiasts, brand loyalists, and those in the know have howled into the void as they’ve watched the Bavarian brand produced larger, heavier, and more complex machines over the last 20 years. Gone are the days of simple performance, replaced with a confused luxury identity. Well, take note of the Toyota Supra, internet denizens: It might have a different badge on the hood, but it's what you've been asking BMW to build for decades.

jcarys

Rule #1 of car design - don't make the car fugly.

Aspy11

I've never wanted a BMW.

mre30

Both the Z4 and the Supra are F'ugly. This project may go down in history as one of the worst collaborations ever.

At least the Toyota/Subaru linkup resulted in a well-priced decent handling sports car.

