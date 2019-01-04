Coupe Version Of Macan EV May Be On The Way

It’s a known fact by now that Porsche will ditch the combustion engine altogether for the next-generation Macan due to come out in 2021. That won’t spell the end of the ICE-powered model as the current-generation crossover will peacefully coexist with the new EV-only model for an unspecified amount of time. In an interview with Dutch magazine AutoRAI, Dr. Michael Steiner, Board Member Research and Development for Porsche AG., revealed additional details about the future of the Macan.

Steiner reiterated the conventionally powered model will still be available following the next-gen Macan’s debut, adding that it’ll be upgraded and will remain on sale for “several years.” In regards to the electric model, Steiner says Porsche is trying to figure out which model names it should use, since “Turbo” for example, is not really suitable for a car that doesn’t have a traditional engine with forced induction.