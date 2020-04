Supposedly leaked pictures of what could only be the upcoming next-gen BMW 2 Series Coupe unfortunately looks like it’s been attacked with an axe and beaten until swollen.

We love to hate the 2 Series Gran Coupe—a car that’s perfectly fine to drive but not so easy to look at, and its front-wheel drive completely flies in the face of everything BMW once was. That’s why there was so much hope riding on the new 2 Series Coupe, which is meant to keep its sports car lineage going.