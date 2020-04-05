Covid And Unemployment Be Damned: Are You Ready For The Pickup Shortage Of 2020?

Despite the high numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and incredibly high unemployment figures in the United States, automakers are eager to get production back up to what it was before the pandemic. Apparently, they’ll have to go into overdrive, because dealers are expecting a shortage of pickup trucks on lots.



According to Automotive News, some of the incentives automakers are offering, especially ones from the Detroit 3, are continuing to draw consumers during the coronavirus outbreak and the downturn in the economy. Ram, Ford, and General Motors are all offering 0% APR for 84 months, which carries over to a lot of their respective pickup trucks. With trucks reigning supreme in the U.S., some dealers are worried that they don’t have enough supply to meet the upcoming demand.





Read Article