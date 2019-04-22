Crack In The Armor? This Can't Be Good. Honda Accord Production Entering Slow Lane.

Honda is slowing production of Accord and Civic cars as U.

S. buyers continue to favor SUVs and trucks.

 

The Japanese automaker said Thursday that it will temporarily idle a second-shift production line in August at its Marysville, Ohio, assembly plant, in part to prepare the factory to produce future electric vehicles. The shift is expected to resume production in several years.

 

The line being shut down produces about 55,000 vehicles a year, most of which are Accord sedans, Honda said. In addition, some production of the CR-V small SUV in Marysville will go to a factory in Greensburg, Indiana, where production of the compact Civic will be reduced.



User Comments

Car4life1

In other news, birds can fly...no sedan is safe in an SUV world, they continue to get more efficient than ever and are more practical than their sedan counterparts for families.


When Lamborghini, Rolls, Bentley, and Porsche gave into the SUV hype, you knew it’s no longer a trend. Welcome to the taller family car everyone.

I prefer wagons but the girlfriend is all about SUVs

