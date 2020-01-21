Cruise To Announce First Fully Driverless Vehicle

Cruise LLC, the autonomous-car startup majority owned by General Motors, plans to show its first vehicle designed to operate without a driver on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said.

The vehicle Cruise has been developing along with GM is a purpose-built electric, autonomous model designed to be more spacious and passenger-friendly than a conventional, human-driven car. It lacks traditional controls like pedals and a steering wheel, freeing up room for commuters who will share rides, said the people, who asked not to be named ahead of the vehicle’s unveiling at an event in San Francisco.