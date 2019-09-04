Cry All You Want, A Two Door Gladiator Isn't Happening Anytime Soon

Agent009 submitted on 4/9/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:48:40 AM

0 user comments | Views : 494 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

No, despite the fact that Jeep recently went out of its way to build an awesome, two-door J6 Jeep Gladiator concept ahead of the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari, FCA claims that it won't build a two-door Gladiator any time soon, no matter how much we cry.

The J6 is a regular cab Gladiator with a six-foot bed instead of the five-footer that comes on the regular Gladiator. For many of us, it clears up the proportions of the vehicle and is far more appealing than a normal four-door. Despite the Five-Quarter concept that Jeep showed The Drive last week, most of the attention was centered around this bright blue beauty.



Read Article


Cry All You Want, A Two Door Gladiator Isn't Happening Anytime Soon

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]