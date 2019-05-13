Custodian Of The GT-R Promises It Will Be Will Be “What The Customers Want”

Nissan GT-R chief product specialist Hiroshi Tamura doesn’t appear to be in a rush to replace the current model and is the latest in a line of execs claiming that both electric and autonomous technologies could be featured in the Godzilla’s successor. That, however, is hardly news anymore.

Tamura-san is one of the men responsible for bringing the R35 GT-R to life, and during a recent interview with Digital Trends, he didn’t seem bothered by criticisms that the sports car is now rather long in the tooth.