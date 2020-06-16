Customers Are Refusing Model Y Deliveries Over Quality Issues

Ever since Tesla restarted Model Y deliveries after reopening its Fremont factory, new buyers have been reporting some significant quality issues.



It’s not unusual for new vehicles to have some quality issues early in their production ramp.



At that point, automakers are still trying to tune production processes and with a higher rate of issues, more of them can slip by quality control.



However, when it comes to Model Y, it appears to be a greater problem than usual even by Tesla’s standards.





Read Article