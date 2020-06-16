Customers Are Refusing Model Y Deliveries Over Quality Issues

Ever since Tesla restarted Model Y deliveries after reopening its Fremont factory, new buyers have been reporting some significant quality issues.



It’s not unusual for new vehicles to have some quality issues early in their production ramp.

At that point, automakers are still trying to tune production processes and with a higher rate of issues, more of them can slip by quality control.

However, when it comes to Model Y, it appears to be a greater problem than usual even by Tesla’s standards.


Customers Are Refusing Model Y Deliveries Over Quality Issues

User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The car is fine, but this work is just people being sloppy. They can do much better.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 6:11:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

supermoto

I remember seeing photos of a new Model 3 that had a one door in different color than the rest of the car, and another with a missing a back seat. QC apparently takes extended vacations.

supermoto (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 6:16:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

Looks all good to me.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 6:31:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

When you go from computer screen straight to production without rigorous prototype testing in between, this is what you get. The seat belt that pulled out of its anchor was ridiculous. The pilot cars that other manufacturers don't sell to customers are what Tesla puts out to customers defects and all.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2020 6:34:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

