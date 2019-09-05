Customers Face More E-Tron SUV Delays and Fines For Order Cancellations

As Audi starts delivering the e-tron all-electric SUV to customers, some reservation holders in Norway are complaining over extra delays in vehicle deliveries.

One e-tron reservation holder even reported to Norwegian media that he was faced with a fine when he attempted to cancel his order for the vehicle.

Around 7,000 Norwegians placed reservations for the Audi e-tron since it was unveiled last year, but the deliveries of the all-electric SUV have been slower than expected. Amidst large orders for the vehicle and limited supplies of components such as batteries, Audi has faced challenges in the SUV’s rollout. Roar Lauvstad, a reservation holder for the e-tron, noted in a statement to news publication Tek.no that he had been informed of a possible six-month extra wait time for his order, despite deliveries of the SUV already beginning in the country.



User Comments

scenicbyway12

Audi's old slogan "Truth in engineering."

Audi's new slogan "Over promise under deliver."

At least this one should be true.

scenicbyway12

Posted on 5/9/2019 2:37:45 PM   

PUGPROUD

Extend deliveries and fine customers 8% of the purchase price if they drop out of queue...a winning strategy to build brand loyalty, not!

PUGPROUD

Posted on 5/9/2019 2:48:42 PM   

Car4life1

Lol Mercedes Probably opened a call line to disgruntled E Tron customers and is happily transferring their deposits to the EQC, which happens to be another EV vehicle that bores me, but business is business

Car4life1

Posted on 5/9/2019 4:42:23 PM   

MDarringer

Audi is punishing the customer by doing a bait and switch. The customers expected an excellent EV and when it became evident that Audi was defaulting on that promise and people wanted to leave, Audi won't give all the money back.

MDarringer

Posted on 5/9/2019 6:17:35 PM   

