Customers turned away by Ferrari end up buying Lamborghinis, says CEO

Ferrari Chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne is never afraid to speak his mind, and in a recent interview at the Geneva Motor Show, he really lets loose about the future of the Prancing Horse.

The boss doesn’t have kind things to say about Lamborghini, either.

According to Marchionne, Ferrari could sell less than 8,500 vehicles worldwide in 2017, which compares to 8,014 deliveries in 2016 and 7,664 in 2015. Marchionne sees increasing production as a way to keep customer’s happy. “‘The waiting list for some of our cars is long,” he said, according to Car Magazine. He offered a brief anecdote about meeting people at the show who missed out on getting a Ferrari. “This is the worst thing you can do to a customer,” Marchionne said. A report last year indicated that the orders for the 488 GTB, California T, and GTC4 Lusso T stretched their deliveries into 2018.

User Comments

MDarringer

People buy Lamborghinis over Ferraris because they are far better looking.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/18/2017 6:05:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

skytop

Ferrari is indeed among Lambo's largest source of customers.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 3/18/2017 6:20:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

