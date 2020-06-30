DEATH OF AN INDUSTRY? 2021 Geneva Motor Show Canceled, 2022 Also In Doubt

Seeing auto shows and events of all sizes being canceled over the coronavirus pandemic was not how anyone wanted to spend 2020.

However, most everybody reasoned correctly that losing money was a small price to pay to save lives. The Geneva International Motor Show's organizers quickly agreed, but now it's becoming clear just how much the cancellation has cost. The Foundation Salon International de l'Automobile says the axing of this year's event put it in such a bad spot financially that selling the show is likely the only way it will continue being held. The group also tossed in the minor detail that an auto show won't take place until 2022 at the earliest.

MDarringer

Shows like this have outlived their purpose. While I enjoy going to the LA Auto Show with the posse, it's a lackluster show. This year Newscum and Garshitty have ruined it. Car shows used to be the place to debut a car, but that isn't the best venue to introduce it to the press. No loss.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2020 9:11:33 AM   

