Sorry gearheads . .. Cristiano Ronaldo is NOT the mystery man who snatched up the most expensive car in the world -- a $19 million Bugatti supercar, TMZ Sports has learned...





...The price was reportedly determined in a secret auction -- where only Bugatti's top clients were allowed to participate.



Several reports strongly suggested Ronaldo placed the top bid -- but a spokesperson for the soccer superstar tells us bluntly, "The story isn't true. He has not bought it..."



