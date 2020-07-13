DETAILED: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept - Would A 450HP V8 Sway You From The Bronco

Agent009 submitted on 7/13/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:56:27 AM

0 user comments | Views : 250 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is the brand's not-so-subtle way of teasing that a model featuring a new 6.

4-liter V8 is on the imminent horizon. The mill pumps out an impressive 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 450 pound-feet (610 Newton-meters) of torque, which is a huge upgrade over the existing 3.6-liter V6 making 285 hp (213 kW) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm).

If this sounds too good to be true, then be optimistic. In the concept's announcement, Jeep heavily hints that a production version could happen. "Jeep enthusiasts have been clamoring for a V-8-powered production Wrangler in recent years and the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is an indication they may soon get their wish," the automaker's press release says.



Read Article


DETAILED: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept - Would A 450HP V8 Sway You From The Bronco

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]