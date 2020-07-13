DETAILED: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept - Would A 450HP V8 Sway You From The Bronco

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is the brand's not-so-subtle way of teasing that a model featuring a new 6. 4-liter V8 is on the imminent horizon. The mill pumps out an impressive 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 450 pound-feet (610 Newton-meters) of torque, which is a huge upgrade over the existing 3.6-liter V6 making 285 hp (213 kW) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm).

If this sounds too good to be true, then be optimistic. In the concept's announcement, Jeep heavily hints that a production version could happen. "Jeep enthusiasts have been clamoring for a V-8-powered production Wrangler in recent years and the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is an indication they may soon get their wish," the automaker's press release says.