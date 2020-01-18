DETAILED! See The 2021 GMC Yukon And Yukon XL In This VIDEO Walkaround — Is THIS The New, Must-have Full-size SUV?

Agent00R submitted on 1/18/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:54:53 AM
Just this week the all-new, 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL made their debut in Vail, CO.
Following up on the launch of the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, this is a welcome event.That's because the full-size Chevrolets aren't exactly lighting our fire. 2021 GMC YukonThis though. This is different. Especially when you see it in the Denali trim. To really understand what we mean, check out the video clip below from the folks at Redline Reviews. They had an opportunity to do a full walkaround with the Yukon and provide us with some cool details of the all-new truck.After you've watched it, let us know: Is THIS the new must-have full-size SUV?2021 GMC Yukon
