DOA: Apple's Steve Wozniak Officially Announces The DEATH Of The Self Driving Car. Even BEFORE It's Here.

Wozniak made the comments at Mastercard's 'Connecting Tomorrow' event in Barcelona.



During his talk, he said he's 'lost faith' in the abilities of self-driving car technology and doesn't expect to see them used widely on the roads anytime soon.



'They have to drive on human roads,' Wozniak said, according to Arabian Business.

'If they had train tracks, [there would be] no problem at all. I don't believe that sort of 'vision intelligence' is going to be like a human.

According to Wozniak, autonomous cars will struggle with unforeseen circumstances that are common in a real-world driving scenario.



