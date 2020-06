The U. S. Justice Department denied politics played a role in its decision last year to open an antitrust investigation of four automakers that reached an agreement with California on fuel-efficiency standards. The department said it had a legitimate legal basis to believe that the companies -- Volkswagen Group, BMW AG, Honda Motor Co. and Ford Motor Co. -- violated antitrust laws, according to a June 19 letter to U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.



