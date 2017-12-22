DRIVEN: BMW i3s - When Sport Doesn't Really Mean Sport

Maybe you watched "An Inconvenient Sequel," the sequel to, you guessed it, "An Inconvenient Truth. " Or perhaps it was the film "Who Killed (and sequel "Revenge Of...) The Electric Car." You even may have watched all four. The point is something struck a nerve. You stood up from the couch, clenched your fist, and with conviction shouted (wait -- the kids are asleep...whispered) “I should buy an electric car!” But hang on. You are a bona fide car nerd, and it’s nothing short of blasphemy to putz around in a Prius, let alone some weak full-on electric car. What to do?

BMW thinks it has a solution for you and the proof comes in the form of the letter S. For 2018 BMW put a developmental polish on the i3 and added a sport model, naming it i3s. Being a sportier version of a car, it receives the usual sportier versions of things. More power, a stiffer suspension, wider and bigger wheels, and unique styling features. What’s unusual here is scale.