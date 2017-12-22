DRIVEN: BMW i3s - When Sport Doesn't Really Mean Sport

Agent009 submitted on 12/22/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:38:11 PM

3 user comments | Views : 1,492 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: autoweek.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Maybe you watched "An Inconvenient Sequel," the sequel to, you guessed it, "An Inconvenient Truth.

" Or perhaps it was the film "Who Killed (and sequel "Revenge Of...) The Electric Car." You even may have watched all four. The point is something struck a nerve. You stood up from the couch, clenched your fist, and with conviction shouted (wait -- the kids are asleep...whispered) “I should buy an electric car!” But hang on. You are a bona fide car nerd, and it’s nothing short of blasphemy to putz around in a Prius, let alone some weak full-on electric car. What to do?

BMW thinks it has a solution for you and the proof comes in the form of the letter S. For 2018 BMW put a developmental polish on the i3 and added a sport model, naming it i3s. Being a sportier version of a car, it receives the usual sportier versions of things. More power, a stiffer suspension, wider and bigger wheels, and unique styling features. What’s unusual here is scale.

 


Read Article


DRIVEN: BMW i3s - When Sport Doesn't Really Mean Sport

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

valhallakey

Nextgen - don't try so hard for the artsy look on the outside. Not a bad car, I drove one recently and the 0-30 acceleration was impressive as was the handling considering the narrow tires and it's primary mission. The S model seems to improve on that, so an even better city car.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 4:23:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Dexter1

They're just so damn stupid looking

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 11:15:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

fiftysix

Ugliest car built just got uglier.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2017 8:35:47 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]