DRIVEN By What's Inside,,,, Even BEARS!!!

A bear that got stuck in a car in the US state of Colorado took a short joyride before crashing, police say.

Durango resident Ron Cornelius awoke to find a Subaru SUV crashed at the bottom of the hill at the end of his driveway.

"Usually, I don't get up at 5 o'clock unless there is a bear driving a car down the street," he joked to the Durango Herald newspaper.

Two or three bears get stuck in cars each week in the area, officials say.

The black bears have been searching for food inside cars because their typical food supply was decimated by a late season frost, La Plata County Sheriff's office spokesman Dan Bender told the BBC.