There have been rumors of a mid-engined Corvette for over 50 years. But now the mystery is over: it’s finally here, and we’ve been lucky enough to take one for a drive.

In many ways, the latest Corvette represents a complete departure from its predecessor, but despite the short nose and elongated mid-section that results in having an engine in the middle of the car, it still looks a lot like a Corvette. It’s all fighter plane and pointy bits; attitude and angles.