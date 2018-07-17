DRIVEN: If The Genesis G70 Is Any Indication Of Things To Come, Then The Germans Need To Be VERY Worried

Of the three current Genesis offerings, I was most excited for the 2019 Genesis G70.

The smaller and more athletic one. The one with a manual. And rear-wheel drive. And a mechanical limited-slip differential and launch control. The sports sedan. It didn’t disappoint at all. If the Germans think they can keep sitting on laurels in this class, they’ve got another thing coming.

The G70 is the Korean answer to the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes C-Class: A sporty, mid-sized luxury sedan with more than a few bells and whistles on it to bring joy to a searching enthusiast heart.

Agent009

MDarringer

If the ________ is an indication, the German should be worried.
ATS
XE
Giulia
Stinger
G70

I don't think the Germans are worried about any of them because this is the usual breathless promotion of a new car in the premium segment.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/17/2018 10:15:48 AM   

