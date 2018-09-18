DRIVEN: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ - EVs Be Damned, There Is No Substitute For A V12

The Aventador SVJ is the most extreme version of the Aventador, featuring the most powerful V12 Lamborghini has ever created. As supercar sales pitches go, the one-liner for this last blast of naturally aspirated insanity tickles the synapses. For most of us the Aventador SV felt on the outer margins of extreme, but the SVJ goes further towards the dark side. A lot further. Let’s start with the name, Lamborghini Aventador Super Veloce Jota. SV is familiar and literally translates as VERY FAST, but the Jota element has historical significance and has only ever graced two cars previously: the Miura P400 Jota and the Diablo SE30 Jota.



Read Article