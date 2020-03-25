DRIVEN: Land Rover Defender - A Ray Of Sunshine In An All Too Boring SUV Market

Agent009 submitted on 3/25/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:43:48 AM

1 user comments | Views : 608 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.topgear.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The new Defender has a mountain to climb.

Yeah, a real mountain, of course, because awesome off-road ability is an absolute necessity. But also a metaphorical mountain. It’s got to replace the old one. A vehicle that was very widely adored, for the exact same reasons it was almost impossible to justify buying.

It was basically a tool. Its ability to survive harsh and brutal conditions meant it was, frankly, itself far too harsh and brutal to be taken seriously as an everyday vehicle for most people.



Read Article


DRIVEN: Land Rover Defender - A Ray Of Sunshine In An All Too Boring SUV Market

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Looks too much like a Honda Element and not enough like a Defender.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/25/2020 10:06:36 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]