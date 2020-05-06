DRIVEN: MINI GP - Does 300HP Turn This Pocket Rocket Into A Baby 911 Turbo?

Nothing less than the most powerful, fastest Mini ever made. Welcome to the new GP, which answers the question “what would putting more than 300bhp and 300lb ft in a Mini Cooper be like?”

This is also the third Mini GP, and on the face of it, the GP3 follows the treatment prescribed to 2006’s GP1 and GP2 pretty closely: less weight, more power. Thing is, this time there’s a LOT more power, and despite losing its back seats, its rear wiper and wearing the lightest wheels ever fitted to a BMW-era Mini (just 9kg each), it’s not actually that light.