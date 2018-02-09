DRIVEN + VIDEO: Just When Ford Seems To Be Getting The Focus RIGHT, It Decides To AXE It For The US Market

This past spring, Ford made major international headlines when it decided to announce that its product portfolio was going to have a significant strategic change for 2020. The Blue Oval made it known that it would be shifting its product mix from cars/sedans to trucks/sport-utility vehicles.



This is a BIG move for a company of Ford's scale.



To us it wasn't a complete surprise but we still do believe it's a bold move and statement about evolving consumer tastes. While we never were really fans of cars like the Focus and Fiesta — I love the Fiesta ST, however — we're a bit surprised to see the Fusion go the way of the dodo bird. That's because it's such a damn good vehicle. Perhaps it just needed some TLC like Honda provided the Accord for it to reinvigorate sales?



Anyhow, the Focus has been long in the tooth for quite some time. Mostly because it wasn't very good when the latest generation debuted. But in this review via Carbuyer, I have to say that the all-new Ford Focus is quite compelling.



In fact, I am starting to think it's a shame we will likely never have it arrive here given that 2020 is right around the corner.



What say you, Spies? Are we missing out on a product that could give class leaders like the Honda Civic and Mazda 3 a run for their money?





This is the all-new Mk4 Ford Focus – the latest challenger to the VW Golf, Vauxhall Astra, SEAT Leon and Honda Civic. But can it make as big a splash in the family hatchback market as the original did 20 years ago? James Batchelor finds out...



