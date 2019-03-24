DRIVEN + VIDEO: So, What's It REALLY Like To Drive A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ On ICE?

If you have the chance to pilot a Lamborghini Aventador, take it. While I won't say it was one of the best vehicle's I've had the chance to drive, it was memorable in many ways.



Perhaps it was the LOUD orange paint or maybe it was the V12 symphony over my shoulder.



But if you really want to dial up the fun, you should consider taking Lamborghini up on its driving academy. There's just one catch: It's located in the Italian alps and you will be driving on ice.



Nothing wrong with that!



Having said that, I wanted to share the video below so you could get a taste of what it's like to swing a half million dollar vehicle around an ice track. It's something you have to see to believe.







Most Lamborghinis are locked away for winter, but not all of them. Autocar's Dan Prosser drives a pair of very special Lamborghinis on snow and ice.



First up is the original super-SUV, the Lamborghini LM002, followed by the outrageous Aventador SVJ at the Lamborghini Winter Accademia.



<br>



