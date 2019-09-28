DRIVEN + VIDEO: The All-new Porsche Taycan Is Reviewed On Camera — So, Does It Live Up To The Hype?

One of 2019's biggest reveals, which will go down in the history books, is Porsche's first modern-day electric vehicle, the Taycan. With more and more EVs coming online, it's time to see what one of the best German automakers dreamed up.



So far Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have swung and missed with full-on EVs.



The Taycan may be the vehicle that rights the wrongs. And, in addition, stays true to Porsche's legacy. The folks at Autocar took a proper crack of the all-new Taycan in Germany and brought us their first impressions.



To better understand what the Taycan is all about, check out the review below.







The new Porsche Taycan is Porsche's first all-electric vehicle. It comes in Turbo or Turbo S forms, although, kinda obviously, neither has a turbocharger. Turbo is a sub-brand that means a Porsche is chuffing fast: and the Taycan, especially in Turbo S form like we've tested it here, is chuffing fast. On overboost the Taycan makes 751bhp and hits 60mph from rest in 2.6 seconds.



It's an expensive sedan, at nearly £140,000 in Turbo S form. And that can make it a slightly different proposition to other electric cars, like the Tesla Model S, let alone the Jaguar I-Pace or Audi E-Tron, but as Matt Prior's review discovers, not only is the Taycan incredibly fast, it's quite possibly the best electric car in the world.



<br>



